Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $590.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

