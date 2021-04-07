Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

