EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.37. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 6,520 shares changing hands.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,531 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

