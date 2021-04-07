Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were down 5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $153.82 and last traded at $154.50. Approximately 36,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,986,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.69.

Specifically, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

