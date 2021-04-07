Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.88

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1947102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.
In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000.
Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
