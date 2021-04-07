Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.88

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1947102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

