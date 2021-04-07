Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City Developments Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City Developments in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CDEVY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on City Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

