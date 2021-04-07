Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City Developments Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City Developments in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CDEVY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on City Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit