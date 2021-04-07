Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 35241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBKDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.