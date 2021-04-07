Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,008 shares of company stock worth $3,357,446. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.