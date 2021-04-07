Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WISH. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

WISH stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $5,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,136,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $11,125,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

