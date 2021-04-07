Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total value of $484,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,745,514. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

