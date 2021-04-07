Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,067. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05.

