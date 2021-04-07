Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $431,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. 319,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,171,506. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

