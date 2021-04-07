Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $701,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.57. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,718. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $227.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average is $203.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

