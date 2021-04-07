Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

