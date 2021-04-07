Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.34 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$116.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.