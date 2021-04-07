ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 59,500 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis raised their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.