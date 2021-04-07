ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $381,000 Investment in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of FTS International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE FTSI opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41. FTS International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

