ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,294,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,961,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000.

Docebo stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

