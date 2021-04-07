ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.