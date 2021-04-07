ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,462 Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,650,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $786.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit