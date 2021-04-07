ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,462 Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,650,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $786.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

