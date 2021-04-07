ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 10,605 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

