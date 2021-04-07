ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

