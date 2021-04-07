Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.30 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $143.47 or 0.00251726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.30 billion and approximately $3.71 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00720957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,702.59 or 0.99485395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00669081 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 64,848,291 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

