Financial Contrast: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) vs. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Clipper Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clipper Realty and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 RPT Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $116.17 million 1.22 -$1.66 million $0.50 17.70 RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.11 $91.51 million $1.08 10.99

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.11% -3.80% -0.42% RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39%

Summary

RPT Realty beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

