FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.57 million and $24.93 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002807 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 751,249,745 coins and its circulating supply is 228,635,750 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

