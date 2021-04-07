Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,746,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.