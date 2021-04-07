First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 44,194 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

