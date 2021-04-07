FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.49

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 3275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

