FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.03.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

