Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.30.

Forterra stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 3,250.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 348,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 344,738 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

