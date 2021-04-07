Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $41,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

