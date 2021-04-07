Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00.

FDS stock opened at $318.18 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.66 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

