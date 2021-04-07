Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

FRLN opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

