Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 376,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,606,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

