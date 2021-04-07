Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period.

Shares of UL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 71,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

