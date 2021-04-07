Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,807 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,045 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HP by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 138,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.