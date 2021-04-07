Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $141.48. 13,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.