Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Quiet Period To End on April 7th

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS FSNBU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Fusion Acquisition Corp II.

