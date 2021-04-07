Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,876.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

