Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $172,200. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

