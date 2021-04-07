Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

