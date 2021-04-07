Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 792,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

