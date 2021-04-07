Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. Buys 63,927 Shares

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 63,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $685,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 57,098 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $593,248.22.

Shares of GNPK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,188. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

