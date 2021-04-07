GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 3.7%

Apr 7th, 2021

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.54 ($19.46) and last traded at €16.40 ($19.29). 78,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.82 ($18.61).

The stock has a market cap of $431.81 million and a P/E ratio of 43.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

