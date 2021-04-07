Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.85. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,562. Global Payments has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

