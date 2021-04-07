Global Ports (LON:GPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.50

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 267385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.25 ($1.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £87.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.