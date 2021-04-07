Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $204,962.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

