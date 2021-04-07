Goldcorp (TSE:G) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.28

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as low as C$2.56. Goldcorp shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 24,746 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.65.

About Goldcorp (TSE:G)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

