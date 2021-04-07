Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 3.5%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 24,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 779,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

