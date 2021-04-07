Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $24,267.60 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $24,267.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 18,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

